Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a significant BJP legislature party meeting today, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, State BJP President Biyuram Wahge, and fellow party legislators.

The meeting focused on devising strategies to accelerate progress and tackle ongoing challenges within the state. Key discussions included plans to enhance infrastructure, boost economic development, and improve public services.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the party's commitment to a brighter future for Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring a unified approach to advancing the state’s interests. "Together, we are dedicated to creating a prosperous environment for all Arunachalis," Khandu stated.