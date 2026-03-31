Arunachal CM Pema Khandu chairs 6th State CAMPA meeting, emphasises sustainable development and conservation balance

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on March 31, chaired the 6th Governing Body meeting of the State CAMPA Authority, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring that development and environmental conservation go hand in hand.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable growth, the Chief Minister said the state remains dedicated to implementing the objectives of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act 2016.

The State CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) is a state-level body responsible for managing funds collected for diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes and ensuring their proper utilisation for afforestation and conservation activities.

Khandu also reiterated full support of the state government to the State CAMPA Authority, stressing that ecological preservation must remain a key priority alongside infrastructure and developmental initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.