Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today lauded the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) for its outstanding performance during an event at IG Park. The CM highlighted the unique attributes of NIMAS, noting its three-pronged focus on land, air, and water sports, in contrast to the other four similar institutions in India, which concentrate solely on mountaineering.

Khandu inaugurated the Aqua Centre in Tippi, West Kameng District, emphasizing its role in boosting water sports. "Our state is blessed with numerous rivers and lakes, and the new centre aims to harness this natural resource to promote adventure tourism," he said.

The NIMAS center in Arunachal Pradesh is set to enhance water adventure sports, such as river rafting, canoeing, kayaking, scuba diving, and snorkeling. “Arunachal Pradesh’s rivers offer immense potential for aqua sports. With NIMAS’s expertise, we aim to develop the state as a leading destination for adventure tourism,” Khandu added.