To boost the socio-economic growth of the North-East, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the 71st plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong. The event, held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah marked a pivotal moment in the region's developmental trajectory.

Taking to micro blogging site X after attending the programme, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed optimism about the plenary serving as a watershed moment for the North-East's all-round development. He stated the need for strategic initiatives to address the unique challenges faced by the region, encompassing infrastructure development, socio-economic growth and the preservation of cultural heritage.

The plenary, convened with the primary goal of formulating comprehensive solutions, saw leaders from the North-East collaborating to devise strategies that would contribute to the overall progress of the region. Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership and guidance were acknowledged as adding gravitas to the proceedings, underlining the central government's commitment to fostering a holistic and inclusive approach towards the North-East's development.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu affirmed the collective resolve of the North-Eastern states to continue working collaboratively. He stated, "We reaffirm our collective resolve to continue with collaborative efforts to usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the #Northeast."