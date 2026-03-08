Arunachal CM Pema Khandu condemns incident at Santal culture event in West Bengal

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, on March 8 strongly condemned the manner in which events unfolded during a programme related to Santal culture in West Bengal, saying the episode that led to anguish expressed by Droupadi Murmu has saddened people across the country.

In a post on social media platform X, Khandu said the situation has also raised serious questions about the conduct of the All India Trinamool Congress government in the state.

He said it was particularly distressing that the President, who herself comes from a tribal community, had to publicly express disappointment during an event meant to celebrate Santal culture and tribal heritage.

Khandu added that the episode reflected a lack of sensitivity towards tribal communities as well as towards the constitutional protocol attached to the office of the President.

“The office of the President stands above politics and symbolises the unity, dignity and democratic spirit of our nation. Any action or negligence that undermines the sanctity of this office deserves the strongest condemnation,” he said.

Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

She also noted the absence of Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, and her ministers during the programme.