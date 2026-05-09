Arunachal CM Pema Khandu congratulates Suvendu Adhikari on becoming Bengal CM

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 9 congratulated Suvendu Adhikari after he took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal since independence.

Calling it a “historic moment” in the nation’s political landscape, Khandu said the BJP forming government in West Bengal marked a major political transformation in the gateway to Eastern and North Eastern India.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their “visionary leadership and relentless efforts” that made the achievement possible.

Khandu also extended his best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari for a successful tenure focused on development and good governance.

He further thanked the people of West Bengal for supporting what he described as a “transformative change,” expressing confidence that the mandate would pave the way for accelerated development, prosperity and a brighter future for the state.