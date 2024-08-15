Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu marked the 78th Independence Day by extending greetings to all residents of the state, including farmers, students, parents, and youths. In his message, CM Khandu expressed hope that Arunachal Pradesh will witness substantial development in the coming years, driven by the collective spirit of "Team Arunachal."

Addressing the media, CM Khandu highlighted the state’s innovative healthcare initiative, "Medicine from the Sky." Launched two years ago by the Department of Health, this project utilizes drones to deliver essential medicines and injections to remote and inaccessible areas, including border towns. The initiative, which operates from the TRIHMS hospital in Itanagar, also involves collecting blood samples from high-altitude regions for analysis and treatment at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science in Naharlagun. CM Khandu praised the program's success and emphasized plans to enhance it with advanced technology.

CM Khandu commended the performance of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) at IG Park. He noted that NIMAS, located in Dirang, stands out among the five institutes in India due to its comprehensive focus on land, air, and water-based training, unlike the others that concentrate solely on mountaineering.

The Chief Minister’s statements reflect a commitment to both technological advancements and the continued growth of Arunachal Pradesh, promising a future marked by significant progress and innovation.