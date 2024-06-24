Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 24 expressed strong dismay over the slow progress in constructing a critical stretch of National Highway-415, running from Papu Nallah near Naharlagun to Nirjuli in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Chairing a review meeting to assess the recent damage caused by a cloudburst on Sunday, Khandu criticized the 'dismally slow' pace of the four-lane highway project, which has been a source of significant inconvenience for commuters.

“The delay is causing immense harassment to the public, and swift action is required to address the issue,” Khandu stated, instructing highway department officials to expedite the work without compromising on quality. He emphasized the importance of timely completion and maintenance of infrastructure projects for the benefit of the citizens and the state’s development.

The cloudburst triggered several landslides and a flood-like situation in Itanagar, damaging portions of NH-415 and nearby houses, especially in the area near Energy Park. In light of this, Khandu directed the relevant departments to immediately undertake repair work on the highway to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent further disruption to people's routines.

Joining Khandu in the meeting were Advisor to PWD Minister Phurpa Tsering, Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, and top officials from the Public Works Department (PWD).