Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu flagged off 26 Bolero vehicles designated for child protection during a ceremonious event held at the IBN Ground in Itanagar. Simultaneously, a felicitation ceremony was organized to honor the appointment of 1256 individuals who secured positions across 15 government departments through the Staff Selection Board.

Addressing the audience at the felicitation ceremony, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride in the transparent and merit-based recruitment process that culminated in the selection of these employees. He highlighted the establishment of the Staff Selection Board in 2017 as a pivotal step towards ensuring fair and corruption-free appointments, thereby eliminating the practice of illegal backdoor entries and political interference in job allocations.

"In 2017, we established the Staff Selection Board with the objective of conducting appointments in a free and fair manner," remarked CM Khandu. "Previously, job vacancies were often exploited through unauthorized means, but with the enactment of the Staff Selection Board Act, we aimed to streamline the process and provide equal opportunities to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh."

Emphasizing the transformative impact of these appointments, the Chief Minister underscored the shift from a culture of nepotism and favoritism to one characterized by meritocracy and inclusivity. He urged the newly appointed employees to consider their roles as crucial contributors to the state's development agenda, working in tandem with government officials across various sectors.

"We are merely policymakers for a limited tenure, but the implementation of policies rests with the dedicated bureaucrats and officials," stated CM Khandu. "To realize the vision of a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh, it is imperative for each of you to shoulder this responsibility with diligence and integrity."

Acknowledging the support extended by the Central Government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Khandu attributed Arunachal Pradesh's progress across sectors to the collaborative efforts of both the state and central administrations. He commended the contributions of the newly appointed individuals across departments such as TRIHMS, Hydro, Agriculture, Economic Affairs, Legal Metrology, and Home Affairs, among others, towards the collective goal of advancing the state's socio-economic landscape.