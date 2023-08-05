The first-ever Alumni Meet cum Felicitation program was held at Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar. Over 150 esteemed alumni from across the state, including MLAs, bureaucrats, technocrats, officers, entrepreneurs, and sportspersons, attended the momentous occasion. Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, graced the event as the Chief Guest, with Tamme Phassang, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, as the guest of honor.

The inauguration commenced with a floral welcome to the dignitaries, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by CM Pema Khandu and the college principal. In his address, CM Pema Khandu emphasized the significance of such events, highlighting the college's achievements through its distinguished alumni in various domains of society. He urged the alumni to extend their support to the institution, emphasizing how their contributions would help maintain high educational standards.

Laisam Simai, MLA of Jairampur and also an alumnus of Dera Natung College, emphasized the crucial role of the alumni in supporting and inspiring the college towards excellence. "We owe everything to our institution, and it is the right time to give back in whatever way we can," said Simai.

Mayor Tamme Phassang, who is also an alumnus of the college, expressed his excitement over the first-ever Alumni Meet, which saw hundreds of former students, now holding important positions in the state and country. He pledged support from the Itanagar Municipal Corporation to provide necessary infrastructure and drainage facilities to the college.

MQ Khan, the Principal of Dera Natung Government College, spoke exclusively to Indiatoday, calling the event a resounding success. The gathering brought together around 250 to 300 attendees, including outstanding alumni who have excelled in academics, sports, education, politics, and other fields. Khan lauded CM Pema Khandu's support, which has resulted in various developmental initiatives such as new library facilities, galleries, rostrums, approach roads for parking lots, and the upcoming anthropology department. The CM has also pledged funds for a new boys' hostel, demonstrating his commitment to uplifting the college's infrastructure.