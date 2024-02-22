Chief Minister of Arunachal, Pema Khandu, flagged off 26 Bolero vehicles for child protection and presented appointment letters to 1256 new appointees across 15 departments at a job fair organized by the Youth and Affairs Department of Arunachal.

The felicitation ceremony of these appointees, selected through the Staff Selection Board, was held at the IBn ground of Itanagar. In his speech, Khandu expressed pride in the fair and free appointments and highlighted the transformation from illegal backdoor appointments to transparent recruitment through the Staff Selection Board.

He emphasized the importance of these fresh, young employees in making Arunachal a self-reliant state and acknowledged the support of the Indian Government and Prime Minister Modi in the state's growth across various sectors.

"Earlier there was a system where vacancies and creation of jobs were done illegally through the back door and political involvement and to channel this system we created staff selection board. It's for the benefit for youths we enacted an act through passing the bill in the assembly. Earlier group c and d group jobs were job of buy and purchase but now the scenario has changed", he added.

"There is a great opportunity for making a bright future for Arunachal. We are the policy makers only for 5 years but to implement these policies there are secretaries and other bureaucrats. To make Arunachal a self-reliant state you all have to render this responsibility. In every sector, we are growing due to the rampant support of the Indian government and PM Modi. Across the department, trims, hydro, agriculture director of economic, legal metrology, home department and others in total 15 departments got the new young and energetic employees", he further asserted.