Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 16 flagged off four sanitizing vehicles of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) near the approach road of the newly constructed Donyi Polo airport.

As per IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, it's the first time ever in Arunachal and very rare in Northeastern states that a Garbage compactor fitted with sweeping machines and dumpers which are customized with a tata engine will work 24x7 to make capital Green and clean.

This Garbage compactor cost about 80 to 87 lakhs and it will be the first time when citizens of Arunachal will witness such machines cleaning their city and all is because of the support of the present Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

More than 6 tonnes of garbage can be squeezed by these machines and later on the same can be dumped accordingly to designated dumping grounds.

On the other hand, sweeping machines will sweep automatically with this compactor machine.

Phassang further mentioned it as a gift given to the people of Itanagar by IMC as PM Modi is handing over the newly constructed airport to the citizens and CM Pema

Phassang also acknowledged the support of his corporators and district administration for the progressive works done by IMC.

Commenting on the same, IMC Commissioner Likha Teji said that a waste management plant cannot be made near the highway as per the rules of NGT, so IMC is developing new waste management according to DPR and with using a scientific angle.