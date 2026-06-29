Arunachal CM Pema Khandu flags off ‘Op Arunoday’ to boost border tourism and local livelihoods

In a significant initiative aimed at promoting adventure tourism and accelerating development in Arunachal Pradesh’s border regions, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, June 29 flagged off ‘Op Arunoday’ from the historic Jaswantgarh War Memorial.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Gajraj Corps and the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), seeks to open and develop the trekking route connecting Thingbu with Bajrang Peak (Point 5583). The project is designed to strengthen adventure tourism infrastructure, promote military-civil cooperation and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for communities residing in remote frontier areas.

The programme commenced at the Jaswantgarh War Memorial, where tributes were paid to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. The Chief Minister later interacted with members of the expedition team and local residents before formally flagging off the expedition.

Officials described Op Arunoday as a first-of-its-kind military-civil partnership reflecting the shared commitment of the Indian Army, NIMAS and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh towards improving tourism infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and driving socio-economic development in border districts.

The initiative is expected to unlock the tourism potential of the region while fostering stronger engagement between the armed forces and local communities. By encouraging trekking and adventure activities in strategically important frontier areas, the project is also expected to create new employment and income-generation opportunities for the local population.

The event underscored the state government’s continued emphasis on sustainable development, improved connectivity and inclusive growth across Arunachal Pradesh’s border regions.