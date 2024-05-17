The Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh has made headlines with the discovery of 10 new moth species. This groundbreaking revelation comes as a result of two years of community-led conservation initiatives spearheaded by the Titli Trust-Royal Enfield project for Responsible Tourism.

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu, took to the microblogging site X to laud the efforts of Gobuk villagers in the Upper Siang district. Their decision to eschew hunting activities in favor of preserving the region's rich biodiversity has not only garnered praise but has also led to the unearthing of these previously undocumented moth species.The Titli Trust-Royal Enfield project for Responsible Tourism has been at the forefront of fostering sustainable practices and nurturing an ethos of responsible tourism in the Himalayan region.

Through their partnership, they have supported initiatives aimed at biodiversity conservation, climate education, and the promotion of green livelihoods.Bidisha Dey, Executive Director of the Eicher Group Foundation, the CSR arm of Royal Enfield, emphasized the importance of community-led conservation efforts in safeguarding the Himalayan ecosystem. She underscored the significance of initiatives like the Siang Biodiversity Meet, which serves as a platform for fostering dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collective action in the realm of conservation.

The Siang Biodiversity Meet, scheduled from May 12th to 18th, aims to celebrate the region's rich biodiversity while promoting responsible tourism practices. The event, organized by local community-based organizations in partnership with conservation groups and governmental agencies, seeks to engage participants in guided nature trails, educational presentations, and community outreach activities.

Supported by organizations like The Mouling National Park, the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department, and Royal Enfield, the Siang Biodiversity Meet represents a collaborative effort to promote sustainable development in the Himalayan region. Royal Enfield's commitment to building resilience in communities and nature aligns with its broader social mission, which aims to empower Himalayan communities to thrive amidst the challenges posed by climate change.