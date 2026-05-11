Arunachal CM Pema Khandu hails India’s scientific excellence on National Technology Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, May 11, hailed India’s growing technological strength, scientific excellence and self-reliance on the occasion of National Technology Day, saying the country continues to emerge as a global leader in science, defence and innovation.

In a post on X, Khandu said National Technology Day commemorates the successful Pokhran-II nuclear tests, describing it as a defining moment that showcased India’s technological strength and resolve before the world.

“On the occasion of National Technology Day, we celebrate India’s remarkable journey of scientific excellence, innovation, and self-reliance,” the Chief Minister said. He added that with rapid advancements in indigenous defence systems, next-generation technologies and space innovation, India continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in science and technology.

Paying tribute to the scientific community, Khandu saluted scientists, engineers and innovators for their contribution towards building a stronger, self-reliant and future-ready India.

Meanwhile, Chowna Mein also extended greetings on the occasion and highlighted the role of technology in improving lives and strengthening governance.

In his social media message, Mein said technology is not just about machines and innovation, but also about empowering people, connecting communities and creating opportunities for every citizen. Referring to Arunachal Pradesh, he said technology is transforming governance, education, healthcare, connectivity and livelihoods, even in the remotest parts of the State.

National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 to mark the success of the Pokhran-II nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan in 1998 under Operation Shakti. The day was officially declared in 1999 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to honour India’s achievements in science and technology.