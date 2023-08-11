Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) joined hands with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare Care Foundation (RCF), the CSR arm of Religare Group, by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Itanagar.

State's Secretary Health & Family Welfare Liyon Borang, Dr Satendra Katoch, Director – Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd, formalized the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health Minister Alo Libang.

Under the MoU, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare Care Foundation (RCF) will provide technical advisory support to GoAP, fortifying the state's tertiary healthcare systems and infrastructure. The collaboration commences with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Renal Sciences at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

Chief Minister Khandu expressed his contentment with the partnership, asserting that the MoU advances the vision of delivering affordable, accessible, and equitable healthcare services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He underlined the government's commitment to bring top-tier tertiary healthcare closer to home, alleviating costs and the emotional toll associated with seeking medical care.

Acknowledging the prevalence of kidney diseases in the state, Khandu envisioned that the Centre of Excellence for Renal Sciences would extend exceptional treatment and care, particularly to those residing in rural areas. He urged the collaboration to explore further avenues, ensuring the availability of superior treatments within the state.

Health Minister Alo Libang detailed the partnership's initial phase, focusing on establishing a state-of-the-art healthcare facility dedicated to renal sciences and related research. This facility aims to offer the same level of care to patients requiring dialysis or kidney transplants as those in other parts of the country. Additionally, healthcare professionals in the state will undergo training to elevate their skills and align with counterparts in leading states with advanced healthcare facilities.

Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd, expressed gratitude to the state government for the collaborative opportunity. She emphasized that this alliance would significantly enhance the state's healthcare infrastructure and contribute to the professional growth of healthcare practitioners, ultimately transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a healthcare services hub in the North East.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman – Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, assured a steadfast commitment to elevating the healthcare ecosystem in the state. He expressed optimism that the joint efforts of healthcare professionals in collaboration with the state will usher in qualitative improvements to healthcare services in the region.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has consistently endeavored to enhance healthcare services. In the Budget for 2023-24, the state allocated 5.1 percent of its expenditure to health. With a workforce of over 8,000 healthcare professionals spanning doctors, paramedics, pharmacists, nurses, and more, the state operates over 500 government health centers. Central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) further bolster healthcare services. The establishment of health and wellness centers and dispensaries through Ayushman Bharat has significantly uplifted healthcare provisions.

Prominent healthcare professionals and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Special Secretary (Health & FW) Vivek HP, Dr Moji Jini, Director TRIHMS, and others, were also present at the event.