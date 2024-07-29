Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 28 was honoured with a Special Award for Public Service in New Delhi.

Khandu was the Guest of Honour at the 19th Distinguished Alumni Awards-2024, organized by the Old Students’ Association (OSA) of Hindu College, University of Delhi, on Sunday.

The awards ceremony, held at the Silver Oak India Habitat Centre, celebrated distinguished achievers who have excelled in their respective fields and made significant contributions to society. CM Khandu, an alumnus of Hindu College, was honored with a Special Award for Public Service.

Expressing his gratitude, CM Khandu tweeted, “Humbled to have received the Special Award for Public Service from @osahinducollege. Thank you so much. Congratulations to all esteemed alumni who were felicitated today. Best wishes!”