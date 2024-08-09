Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated a state-of-the-art drinking water supply plant at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) today. The new facility, worth ₹19 crores, is part of the Smart City Mission and boasts a daily capacity of 1.9 million litres.

The inauguration event, attended by PHED Minister Mama Natung and other dignitaries, marks a significant upgrade for TRIHMS, the state's only medical college. The plant, completed in two years, will cater to the needs of students, faculty, patients, and campus residents. J.G. Enterprises served as the contractor, while the PHED Public Health Engineering & Water Supply department executed the project under the funding of the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

CM Khandu stated the importance of the new facility, noting that the previous system, which delivered only 2 lakh litres per day, was inadequate for the rapidly growing TRIHMS campus. “The upgraded system will ensure a reliable supply of 1.9 MLD exclusively for TRIHMS. This enhancement will greatly benefit the thousands of patients and staff,” he said. Khandu also highlighted the broader benefits for the general public in the future.

Local MLA Techi Kaso praised the initiative but also expressed concern over delays in other development projects. “The delay in Package B highway work is unacceptable. Contractors must adhere to deadlines, and the public should support government efforts beyond merely relying on free resources,” Kaso stated.

Er Toko Jyoti, Chief Engineer of the PHED department, detailed the water needs of the TRIHMS campus, explaining that the new plant’s capacity addresses the increased demand resulting from the college’s expansion. “The old system’s capacity expired in 2017, and current water scarcity in Naharlagun and Nirjuli, exacerbated by population growth, highlights the need for such upgrades,” Jyoti said.

Dahey Sangno, CEO of Smart City Itanagar, underscored the necessity of the project. “The plant’s capacity was previously limited to 2 lakh litres per day. Recognizing the increased demand, the Smart City Mission funded this expansion to meet the growing needs of TRIHMS,” Sangno said.