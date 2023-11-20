Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 20 officially dedicated the cutting-edge District Secretariat, Block A and B, to the citizens of East Kameng. The ceremony, graced by Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, state cabinet minister Mama Natung, and prominent MLAs, marked a significant step towards providing optimal working conditions for government employees.

Emphasizing the importance of a conducive work environment, Khandu declared the state government's commitment to delivering top-notch infrastructure. The newly inaugurated District Secretariat in Seppa, boasting modern facilities, is poised to become a symbol of development and progress in East Kameng. Khandu expressed confidence that this state-of-the-art building would expedite service delivery for the welfare of the citizens.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of government employees in the state's achievements, Khandu credited their dedication and support. "Without your commitment, the progress we have made in the last six to seven years wouldn't have been possible," he affirmed, expressing faith in their collective efforts to elevate the state to new heights.

To facilitate the seamless transition of the district administration to the new secretariat building, Khandu handed over the sanction order for equipment and furniture procurement to Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana. Additionally, he assured the allocation of funds required to complete Block C and D of the District Secretariat.

Following the inauguration, Khandu, Rijiju, and the MLAs attended a significant BJP meeting at the Seppa General Ground. They also laid the foundation for the construction of the BJP district office at Wessang, setting the stage for the upcoming general and assembly elections.

Addressing the party workers, Khandu urged them to create awareness about the various welfare schemes and projects of both the central and state governments. He highlighted the BJP as the only party capable of delivering and called for a campaign based on performance rather than monetary considerations.