Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the state’s eOffice initiative for its milestone achievements.

The Arunachal chief minister acknowleged that the initiative has been enhancing transparency, efficiency and accountability within governmental operations.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal CM wrote, “I am so delighted to see our eOffice initiative logging one after another milestone, helping us enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability within governmental operations.”

Furthermore, Khandu appreciated the initiative’s ability to strengthen public trust in governance, adding, “By digitizing workflows and enabling electronic file management, eOffice minimizes bureaucratic delays and reduces the scope for corruption. It strengthens public trust in governance. Thank you everyone for driving eOffice reform so comprehensively.”

He shared that the eOffice initiative is implemented in Secretariat, all Directorates and equivalent offices, all District Headquarter offices and a few Block offices. With 827 offices on-board, the e-file usage in the state is on the 1st rank and e-file usage pan India on the 11th rank.

Furthermore, it was also informed that 13,006 accounts were created, 1,72,322 e-Files were created and moved 45,20,928 times. 8,64,923 e-receipts were made and moved 1,93,07,984 times.