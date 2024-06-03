Chief Minister Pema Khandu, following a decisive victory in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, praised his former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for his insightful analysis of the reasons behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral success in the state.

In a post on the social media platform X on June 3, Khandu expressed his appreciation for the detailed analysis provided by his former OSD, Aaditya Tiwari. "Guided by the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we ensured last-mile delivery of government developmental schemes in the State," the Chief Minister stated, crediting the BJP's victory to the effective implementation of central government initiatives.

Pema Khandu added, "How well my OSD, Aaditya_bharat1 has analysed the multi-dimensional reasons why people laid trust in Team Arunachal."

Tiwari, who previously served as an OSD to the Arunachal Pradesh CM, had penned an article highlighting the multi-dimensional factors that contributed to the BJP's electoral triumph. He emphasised Prime Minister Modi's focused attention on the Northeast region, noting that the current Prime Minister has made more visits to the region than all his predecessors combined.

One of the key achievements highlighted in Tiwari's article was the long-awaited construction of the Itanagar airport, a project that took 75 years to materialize in this remote part of the country. "Such projects are not merely about infrastructure; they symbolise aspirations and national integration," he wrote.

Moreover, Tiwari lauded the state's remarkable progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aimed to provide tap water connections to households. Arunachal Pradesh became the first state to achieve 100 percent saturation, with the number of households receiving tap water connections increasing from 22,796 in August 2019 to 2,28,546. "This achievement is phenomenal, given the state's difficult terrain and sparsely located population," the article noted.