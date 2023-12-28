Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been a vocal advocate for the advancement of medical education and healthcare services.

The Chief Minister's dedication to healthcare is evident in his praise for the state's doctors and their unwavering commitment to meeting the health needs of Arunachal Pradesh's residents. This recognition was shared on his Facebook page, where he expressed honor in acknowledging the efforts of the medical community.

Under his leadership, the Arunachal government has launched initiatives like the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), which was introduced in 2018. This flagship program dovetails with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and aims to provide financial assistance to the indigenous community and state government employees, ensuring access to quality medical care services. The scheme's objective is to reduce out-of-pocket expenses during major illnesses and hospitalization, thereby moving towards universal healthcare coverage by 2030.

The CMAAY offers cashless healthcare services, covering pre-existing conditions and providing up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for hospitalizations. It includes pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization expenses and has empaneled both public and private hospitals within and outside the state for critical treatments. As of October 2022, over half a million beneficiaries were enrolled, and significant claims had been settled, demonstrating the scheme's impact.

Furthermore, the Arunachal government is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals with enhanced knowledge and skills. This commitment to strengthening the health system reflects the government's focus on ensuring that healthcare workers are well-equipped to deliver quality care.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu's laudatory remarks about the state's efforts in medical education underscore the importance placed on equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary tools to serve the community effectively. Through these concerted efforts, Arunachal Pradesh is making strides in improving its healthcare landscape, benefiting both the professionals in the field and the society they serve.