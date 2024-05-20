Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 20 expressed his gratitude towards the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), for taking a novel initiative to preserve rivers.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal CM wrote, “My sincere gratitude for ADGPI for having taken this novel initiative to save our rivers using the floating barriers method.”

The Arunachal chief minister informed that the initiative makes use of floating barriers method. He informed that the method serves as a trap and are strategically positioned to intercept solid waste.

He further wrote, “Floating barriers serve as a trap and are strategically positioned to intercept solid waste. What's good, the lightweight structure remains buoyant even during fluctuations in water levels. Debris and sediment carried by the current are effectively captured by the net, preventing further downstream contamination.”

Khandu lauded the efforts showcased by the citizens and the Indian Army towards the mission of preserving rivers. “Kudos to citizens and the Indian Army,” he added.