Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised veterinarians from the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Arunachal Pradesh and the Wildlife Trust of India who performed a one-of-a-kind tumour removal surgery on 13-year-old tigress Chippi, at Itanagar Biological Park, marking the first such surgery to be conducted in Arunachal Pradesh.

Giving impetus to the historic surgery were Vet Officer Dr Sorang Tadap, senior surgeon of the state veterinary department Dr Nido Tayo and Dr Panjit Basumatary who together removed two tumourous masses from the tigress’ neck.

Lauding the achievement, Arunachal CM Khandu took to the microblogging site X and wrote, “A remarkable achievement in wildlife conservation! Kudos to the team of veterinarians - Dr Sorang Tadap, Dr Nido Tayo and Dr Panjit Basumatary - from WTI for performing a one-of-a-kind surgery on the tigress Chippi. The team diligently removed two large tumorous masses from her neck. This intervention in the field of wildlife medicine will go a long way in conserving our ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, the Wildlife Trust of India also shared details of the historic surgery, and wrote, “In a first for Arunachal, vets performed lifesaving surgery on a 13-year-old tigress at Itanagar Biological Park.”