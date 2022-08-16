Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu successfully launched the state’s first drone service - ‘Medicine from the sky’ from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district on Monday.



Chief Minister Pema Khandu made this announcement on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “Drone Services Launched: Guided by a vision of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to make India world's drone hub, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in healthcare, agriculture & disaster management in collaboration with @wef.”

Drone Services Launched: Guided by vision of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji to make India world's drone hub, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in healthcare, agriculture & disaster management in collaboration with @wef.@ArunachalCMO pic.twitter.com/AaK37EW1uq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 15, 2022

The Arunachal government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF) launched the pilot project “Medicine from the Sky” initiative to test the technological capabilities of drones and understand how health systems function and respond to the use of drone-based supply chains.

The project will be based out of the district headquarters of Seppa and will operate as an aerial hub and spoke network and connect the district’s primary and community healthcare centers to the district health points and laboratories in Seppa.



The drone network would serve the rural areas by providing access to diagnostics, necessary medications, and immunizations much more quickly than road-based logistics.

The network will be put up experimentally for six to eight months, to test out drone delivery of medical supplies.