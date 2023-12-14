Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp in Bizari, Lower Dibang Valley district. The ceremony, attended by a host of dignitaries including local legislator Gum Tayeng, Roing MLA Mutch Mithi, Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Advisor to CM Dr Tangor Tapak, former minister Roding Pertin, district administration officials, Panchayati Raj members, and others, marked a significant step toward extending the reach of government schemes and services.

Addressing the gathered crowd, Chief Minister Khandu explained that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign, aims to raise awareness and achieve the saturation of Government of India schemes throughout the country. Simultaneously, the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative, a state government project, intends to reach eligible individuals under various state flagship programs who have yet to avail themselves of the benefits.

Khandu emphasized the impact of these initiatives on people's lives, bringing essential services closer to communities and enhancing the overall quality of living. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which commenced on November 15 and will continue until January 26 next year, and the Seva Aapke Dwar camps, set to continue until every eligible person is attended to, have already benefited over 14 lakh people through more than 300 camps.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of meticulous planning at the government level, citing the upcoming census as a critical exercise for future development. Despite the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Khandu assured that the census exercise would soon commence, urging serious execution and emphasizing the crucial roles of district administrations and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the process.

To mark the occasion, Khandu distributed the benefits of various welfare schemes to beneficiaries and inaugurated 100 projects worth Rs 250 crores across Lower Dibang Valley district. Among these projects was the Ekalavya Model Residential School in Dambuk, equipped to accommodate 100 students.

In a continuation of the day's events, Chief Minister Khandu officially opened the Orange Festival-2023 and flagged off the Race of Arunachal and the National Time Speed Distance Rally 2023, adding vibrancy and enthusiasm to the festivities in the region.