Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid foundation stones for several projects at Tali in Kradaadi district of the state. The projects include the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana projects under the Rural Works Department, Water Supply Scheme at Tali under NLCPR, and the improvement and upgradation of roads under RIDF-XXV and CRF 2018-19.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana projects will cover a total of 160 km and include the Tali Headquarter to Pija (45 km), Tali to PipSorang (55 km), and L030Road from Lower Subansiri to Tali Block (60.02 km). The projects aim to improve connectivity in rural areas and provide better infrastructure for the local people.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Water Supply Scheme at Tali under Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR), executed by the Department of PHE & WS. This project will provide safe and clean drinking water to the people of Tali, improving their overall health and quality of life.

Khandu also laid the foundation stones for the Road from Boa Sango to Neomi (14km) under CRIF2021-2022, Mini Secretariat of ADC HQ at Tali, and Multipurpose Indoor Stadium at ADC Tali Hq. These projects aim to enhance the overall infrastructure of Tali and provide better facilities for the local people.

The improvement and upgradation of the road from Yangte to Tali ADC headquarters up to the bridge (42 km) under RIDF-XXV and the road from Kamala bridge point to ADC Tali headquarters under CRF 2018-19 were also given the green light. The projects are estimated to cost Rs 3960.78 lakhs and Rs 1000 lakhs respectively.

The Chief Minister's visit and the foundation stone laying for multiple projects come at a time when the state is focused on improving its infrastructure and connectivity. The projects initiated by the CM are expected to benefit the local population and boost development in the region.

Overall, the foundation stone laying event was seen as a significant step in the right direction towards the development of Tali and the surrounding areas.