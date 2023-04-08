Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid foundation stones for multiple projects in Mechuka town of Shi Yomi district, bordering China on April 7.

Among the various projects inaugurated on Friday, CM Khandu laid the foundation stone for Hydro projects to generate electricity and reduce carbon emission in the hilly region.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu also inaugurated the Sirikorong MHS Ph-II (2x150) KW at Lhalung, Shi Yomi district; T-IV quarters for executive engineer, hydro power dept; Mechukha hydropower division office building.

CM also laid foundation stone for SEH MHS (2x250) KW.

Earlier, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 7 inaugurated the new office building of the Superintendent of Police (SP) at Daporijo, the district headquarters of Upper Subansiri in the state.

Khandu expressed that the inauguration marks the Chapter of a new beginning in the Police Administration of Arunachal Pradesh as almost all districts have new office buildings for SPs now.

"Our next focus is on providing housing facilities for the police personnel and further improving, strengthening community-police partnerships", CM said while speaking on the occasion.

The CM, who is on an official tour to Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, and Shi Yomi districts, also inaugurated Tana Agyang View Point in Lower Subansiri district.

Also read : Arunachal: Upper Subansiri gets new SP office building at Daporijo