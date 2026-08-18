Arunachal CM Pema Khandu meets Amit Shah, presents 10-year development report

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, August 17 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and presented a comprehensive report on the development initiatives undertaken in the state during his 10-year tenure in office.

Khandu said he briefed Shah on several key development projects and initiatives being implemented across Arunachal Pradesh, and sought his continued guidance and support for the state.

In a social media post following the meeting, the chief minister expressed gratitude to Shah on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for his “unwavering support and keen interest” in ensuring the region’s long-term peace, progress and prosperity.

Khandu also highlighted the importance of continued support for development initiatives in the frontier state.

The chief minister completed 10 years in office on July 16. He first became chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh in 2016 and has since continued to lead the state through successive political developments.

The meeting with Shah comes amid the state government’s focus on infrastructure, connectivity and development across Arunachal Pradesh, which shares international borders with China, Bhutan and Myanmar.