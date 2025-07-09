Arunachal CM Pema Khandu mourns passing of former Tirap MLA Kapchen Rajkumar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has condoled the untimely demise of Kapchen Rajkumar, former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Tirap district, describing it as a deep personal and public loss.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued Tuesday evening, Khandu expressed profound grief over Rajkumar’s passing, recalling his unwavering dedication to public service and the development of Tirap.

“Late Kapchen Rajkumar’s commitment to the welfare of the people and his relentless pursuit of progress for Tirap will leave a lasting legacy,” said the Chief Minister. “It is a profound loss not only for his family and friends but for all those whose lives he touched through his work. His dedication to serving the community and his contributions to our society will always be remembered.”

Khandu also extended his prayers for strength to the bereaved family members during this difficult time and wished for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Kapchen Rajkumar was widely respected for his grassroots leadership and community-oriented initiatives in the region.