In response to the severe disruptions in road connectivity caused by recent floods and landslides, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a high-level meeting to address the crisis. The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Dharmendra and other senior officials, focused on assessing the overall damage and formulating immediate restoration strategies across Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the critical need to restore road connectivity swiftly, particularly in the flood-ravaged districts. "Early restoration of roads disrupted by floods and landslides is vital to ensure access to essential services and aid," he stated.

To expedite the process, the Chief Minister allocated special funds for the immediate restoration of the crucial road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, including the bridge over the Kumey River. "The restoration plan must be prepared and implemented without delay," he directed. "Immediate restoration work should commence in the Kurung Kumey region and other districts cut off due to incessant rains."

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed relevant departments to ensure the timely provision of essential medicines and food supplies to the affected areas.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed on the successful efforts by the Kurung Kumey district administration to reopen the Damin road for vehicular movement, which had been cut off for several days due to relentless rains and floods.

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