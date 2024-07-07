Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited the Nyukmadung War Memorial to honor the brave soldiers of the 1962 war, expressing deep reverence for their courage and sacrifice. In a series of posts on X, Khandu shared his sentiments and detailed the developments at the memorial site.

"Visited the Nyukmadung War Memorial to pay tribute to the brave heroes of the 1962 war. Their valour and sacrifice will continue to inspire us all," Khandu posted.

During his visit, Chief Minister Khandu also inspected the ongoing construction of a cultural and heritage museum at the memorial site. This museum is a collaborative effort involving the 16th Madras Regiment, the 46th Infantry Brigade, and the Indian Institute of Heritage (IIH). Khandu highlighted the museum's potential to majorly boost the region's tourism sector.

"During my visit, I also inspected the ongoing construction of the cultural and heritage museum at the memorial site. This museum, a collaborative effort between the 16th Madras Regiment, the 46th Infantry Brigade, and the Indian Institute of Heritage (IIH), promises to be a significant boost to our tourism sector," Khandu added.

The museum aims to not only chronicle the events and bravery of the 1962 war but also to showcase local cultural and historical artifacts. Khandu emphasized the importance of representing the diverse heritage of Arunachal Pradesh in the museum's collection.

"I have suggested that the collection include items from all tribes of Arunachal to truly reflect the diverse heritage of our state. Additionally, the museum could highlight the contributions of brave local heroes who aided the army during the 1962 war, ensuring their stories are preserved and honored," Khandu said.

Commending the efforts of those involved, Khandu praised the initiative as a remarkable step towards preserving and honoring the history and culture of the region.

"I commend the Nyukmadung-based 16th Madras Regiment, 46th Infantry Brigade, and the IIH for their commendable initiative," he noted.

The Nyukmadung War Memorial stands as a testament to the valor and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the 1962 war. The new cultural and heritage museum is expected to become a significant attraction, drawing visitors interested in both the historical significance of the war and the rich cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh.