Arunachal CM Pema Khandu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on death anniversary

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday, July 4, paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, describing him as a great son of India whose teachings continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, Mr. Khandu said Swami Vivekananda rekindled India's civilisational confidence and introduced the timeless philosophy of Vedanta to the world.

"On the Nirvana Day of Swami Vivekananda, I pay my humble tributes to the great son of Bharat, who rekindled India's civilisational confidence and introduced the timeless philosophy of Vedanta to a global audience," the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Khandu also recalled Swami Vivekananda's historic address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago, saying it marked a turning point in how the Western world engaged with India's spiritual heritage.

He said Vivekananda's lectures and writings presented Vedanta as a universal philosophy that emphasised the divinity of every soul, harmony among religions and selfless service to humanity.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also paid homage to Swami Vivekananda, describing him as one of India's greatest philosophers and spiritual luminaries.

In a social media post, Mr. Mein said Vivekananda's message of strength, self-belief, service to humanity and spiritual awakening had inspired generations and awakened the spirit of a confident India.

Calling upon people to follow Swami Vivekananda's ideals, he urged citizens to work towards building a society rooted in character, compassion, knowledge and fearless dedication to the service of humanity.