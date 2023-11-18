In a bid to foster a conducive environment for writers, artists, researchers, and creative minds, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the proposal for a 'Writers' Village' to be established in the serene landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh. Speaking at the valedictory function of the 3-day Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) at the DK Convention Centre, Khandu revealed that this visionary project had been on his mind for quite some time, deeming the occasion perfect for its official announcement.

"Arunachal Pradesh has some of the best locations where the mind roams free, hearts beat in perfect rhythm, and the soul is at total peace. Writers and artists just need such an ambiance to perfect their art. We will offer it," stated Chief Minister Khandu, emphasizing the importance of providing a tranquil space for creative pursuits.

The proposed "Writers' Village" aims to be a remote resort equipped with all basic facilities, allowing writers to immerse themselves in their craft for weeks or months, away from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Khandu extended an invitation to all creative minds, urging them to make use of this upcoming haven for artistic expression.

The ALF, in its 5th edition this year, has drawn more than fifty renowned and budding authors and poets from across the country, including figures like Anand Neelakanthan, Kavita Kane, Preethi Shenoy, Asgar Wajahat, Mahesh Dattani, Janice Pariat, and Anuja Chandramouli. Chief Minister Khandu praised the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) for organizing the festival annually since 2018 in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS).

Expressing satisfaction at the festival's growth, Khandu suggested that it should travel across the state, reaching beyond the capital. He assured increased funding for organizing the festival on a rotational basis across the state starting next year.

During the event, Khandu reiterated the importance of preserving local dialects and languages, emphasizing the need for the younger generation to learn and speak their native tongues. The state government has introduced several tribe-dialects in the syllabus of primary-level schools, with ongoing efforts to do the same for the remaining tribes.

Khandu expressed optimism that the ALF would inspire young minds not only to read literature but also to contribute to it. "Literature helps us to unlock our minds and perception of the world and allows us to see out of the box," he added, highlighting the festival's role in providing a platform for local authors and poets while encouraging meaningful discussions on literature.