Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh today informed the media about the proceedings of the first day of the tenth session of the seventh Legislative Assembly, where the main resolution was passed to rename Holongi airport to Donyi Polo airport Itanagar. "A recommendation for the renaming of the airport will be sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry, Government of India for the final approval," said CM Khandu while speaking to the media.

Regarding the rumours of reshuffling of cabinet ministers, CM Khandu denied the rumours and also stated the foot march team against corruption is a dramatic stunt. Khandu also called the allegations levelled against him and his Government are baseless and the matter is already subjudice. "The court will investigate and find out through investigation if there is any corruption or not," said Pema Khandu while speaking to the media.

CM Khandu also said that the news that came from one print media of his government being in trouble following corruption charges against him is fabricated & politically motivated to destabilize the popular BJP-led government in Arunachal Pradesh.

It needs mention here that Arunachal Against Corruption, an NGO based in Arunachal Pradesh launched a foot march to Delhi from Itanagar, only to be called off later, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry against Chief Minister Pema Khandu on allegations of corruption.

The group has been protesting for the past one month in Arunachal Pradesh demanding action against the CM as well as his resignation.

The Khandu government has been hit by a series of allegations of scams in government schemes and departments, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana. The scheme, undertaken by the Union government, is designed to provide continuous electricity supply to rural India.