Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been ranked as the second richest chief minister in India, with declared assets worth over Rs 332 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on Monday.

Khandu, however, also holds the distinction of having the highest liabilities among his counterparts, amounting to Rs 180 crore.

Topping the list of India’s wealthiest chief ministers is Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, with assets exceeding Rs 931 crore.

At the other end of the spectrum, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is identified as the poorest chief minister, with declared assets of just Rs 15 lakh.



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The ADR report highlights that the average asset value per chief minister across India’s state assemblies and union territories is Rs 52.59 crore.

It also said 13 (42 percent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 10 (32 percent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation.

Out of the 31 chief ministers, only two are women - West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Delhi's Atishi.

The report underscores the significant variation in financial disclosures among the country's political leaders, showcasing both the wealth and liabilities they manage.