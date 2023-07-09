Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 9 reiterated zero tolerance towards corrupt employees and said such practices won't be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also spoke on the APPSC paper scam fiasco and recent illegal appointments in the education department.

''We are not going to digest corruption and we have to remove such things from our departments,'' Khandu said while speaking to media after inaugurating the boxing championship.

Besides this, Khandu also emphasized the need for a collective effort to root the evil out by reporting the prevalence of such malpractices committed by erring colleagues.

'' My government would never protect such elements whose actions tarnish the goodwill of departments and civil service as a whole,'' he added.

The Arunachal Chief Minister also said that the APPSC matter has not been suppressed, adding, 'We want a resolution to activate our new commission and conduct pending exams to recruit thousands of vacant government posts in public service commission''.

"We already got the names of the applicants who applied for joining the commission, one technical problem which came was regarding the court matter which caused a delay for the formation of the new commission. Within this month court will hear the matter and we hope for a positive outcome," Khandu stated.