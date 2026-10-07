Arunachal CM Pema Khandu reviews BRO’s project Brahmank works, focus on strategic connectivity in state

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited the office of the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) Project Brahmank in Pasighat and reviewed ongoing works aimed at strengthening strategic connectivity and infrastructure across the state.

Chief Engineer, Project Brahmank, Pankaj Goyal, received the Chief Minister and briefed him on the projects and activities being undertaken by the BRO across Arunachal Pradesh.

The briefing covered the organisation’s role in developing and maintaining strategic road infrastructure and improving connectivity across the state’s remote and difficult terrain.

Khandu was also apprised of various initiatives undertaken by Project Brahmank in environmental conservation, social responsibility and the welfare of its personnel and local communities. These included tree plantation drives under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, Swachhata Abhiyan, International Yoga Day programmes and environmental awareness activities.

During the visit, Khandu planted a sapling, reaffirming the state government’s focus on environmental conservation and protection of Arunachal Pradesh’s natural ecosystem.

The Chief Minister also interacted with officers and personnel of Project Brahmank and acknowledged their contribution to infrastructure development and nation building while working in remote and challenging areas of the state.

On the occasion, Col Ashish Raisinghani presented Khandu with a book highlighting the tourism and travel potential of Arunachal Pradesh. The publication features the state’s mountain landscapes, lesser-known destinations, natural attractions and tourism opportunities.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the state government and the BRO to discuss cooperation in infrastructure development, connectivity and environmental conservation in Arunachal Pradesh.