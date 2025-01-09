Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a comprehensive review meeting with Heads of Departments (HoDs) at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Conference Hall in Aalo, West Siang District. The session, attended by key officials and stakeholders, aimed to assess the progress of developmental projects in the region. He was accompanied by Balo Raja, Minister of Urban Development, Housing, and Land Management, who also serves as the Guardian Minister for West Siang and neighboring districts.

Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister and his delegation. In her presentation, Hage highlighted the status of 11 major government projects underway in the district. While most projects are progressing smoothly, she noted that a few have encountered minor delays. She assured that several projects are on track for completion by 2025 and outlined district administration initiatives for the beautification of Aalo Township and other developmental efforts.

As part of the proceedings, CM Khandu inaugurated the City Surveillance Project, handing over its operation to SSP Aalo, T. Amo. The project includes the installation of 10 CCTV cameras at strategic locations across Aalo Township to enhance public safety and facilitate the tracking of activities. SSP Amo also presented updates on the district police's efforts to combat criminal activities, drug peddling, and traffic violations.

Minister Balo Raja commended the collaborative efforts of district administrators, HoDs, and legislators and urged them to work as a cohesive team for the district’s overall development. He announced plans to convene meetings with DCs, SPs, HoDs, and MLAs within his jurisdiction to address project-specific challenges and streamline progress.

Speaking at the event, CM Khandu acknowledged the unique challenges posed by Arunachal Pradesh's diverse topography in implementing development projects. He emphasized the importance of an inclusive governance approach and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for driving transformative changes across the state. The Chief Minister encouraged district officers to prioritize the holistic development of their departments and districts.

Highlighting the state’s efforts to address limited government employment opportunities, Khandu underscored initiatives promoting self-employment, entrepreneurship, and start-ups. He urged individuals to take advantage of state and central government schemes for economic empowerment.

Khandu also noted the recent appointment of Guardian Ministers and Mentor Secretaries for each district, aimed at monitoring project implementation and addressing regional challenges. He announced plans for a state-wide meeting with DCs, Guardian Ministers, and Secretaries on January 16-17, to develop a comprehensive framework for monitoring district performance. He further disclosed plans to hold Cabinet meetings in various districts to ensure grassroots-level governance.

The meeting concluded with remarks from ADC Kamba, Tamo Riba, who thanked the Chief Minister and participants. The session was attended by MLAs Topin Ete, Pesi Jilen, and Nyabi Jini Dirchi; ZPC Tumpe Ete; SSP T. Amo; and other administrative and departmental heads.