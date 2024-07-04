Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu assessed the ongoing disaster situation in the state in a review meeting held via video conference from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The CM was Joined online by the Advisor to the Minister of Disaster Management, Nakap Nalo, and Chief Secretary Dharmendra from Itanagar and closely reviewed the damages incurred across the state.

The review focused on several critical areas, including the state and national highways, roads, drinking water supply, power infrastructure, availability of food and medicine, and personal property. CM Khandu directed all departments to remain vigilant and proactive until September, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the monsoon season. He emphasized that teams must be ready to respond to any eventuality, ensuring even the currently unaffected areas are prepared for potential impacts.

CM Khandu assured that the government machinery will work tirelessly to guarantee the safety and well-being of our people during these challenging times.