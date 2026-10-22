Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 22 reviewed preparations for the exposition of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, scheduled to be held in Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai from October 31 to November 20.

Describing the event as a historically and spiritually significant occasion, Khandu said the state government was committed to ensuring that devotees could pay homage to the relics in a peaceful and meaningful atmosphere.

“Being a historic and spiritually significant occasion, we are committed to ensuring that every devotee has a peaceful and meaningful opportunity to pay homage to the sacred relics and seek spiritual blessings,” Khandu said in a social media post.

He described the exposition as more than a religious gathering, saying it would bring together faith, humanity and the timeless message of Lord Buddha.

“We will strive to make this exposition a landmark moment for Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Meanwhile, the West Kameng district administration has intensified preparations for the exposition at TGL Monastery (Lower Gompa) in Bomdila, scheduled from November 8 to 14, an official report said.

Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering attended a meeting to review arrangements, with discussions focusing on transportation, accommodation, traffic management, road conditions and coordination among departments.

Urging officials to complete their assigned tasks within the stipulated time, Tsering stressed that decisions taken during coordination meetings must translate into action on the ground.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that devotees from all parts of the district, including remote and far-flung villages, could visit the exposition and pay their respects to the sacred relics. He asked the administration to make adequate transportation arrangements.

Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombey urged the authorities to prohibit animal slaughter in Bomdila during the exposition.

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar and Padma Shri awardee Guru Tulku Rinpoche also offered suggestions for the smooth conduct of the event, the report added.

