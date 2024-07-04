Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reiterated his commitment to achieving the vision of 'Viksit Arunachal' by implementing comprehensive and inclusive development strategies aimed at reaching even the most remote areas of the state.

In a post on X, Khandu, who took oath for a third consecutive term, outlined his administration's focus on providing essential services and infrastructure to all regions, ensuring no community is left behind.

"We are committed to realising the goal of 'Viksit Arunachal' by focusing on comprehensive and inclusive development strategies. Efforts will be made to ensure that even the most remote areas have access to essential services and infrastructure," Khandu said.

A cornerstone of this vision is the full implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which Khandu said, will play a pivotal role in transforming the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. The policy aims to promote universal access to quality education and improve learning outcomes, equipping students with the skills necessary for personal and professional growth in the 21st century.

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"The complete implementation of NEP 2020 will promote universal access to quality education and improve learning outcomes across the state. We want our students to be equipped with 21st century skills necessary for their personal and professional growth," Khandu added.