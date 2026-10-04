Arunachal CM Pema Khandu seeks policy push to expand coffee cultivation

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for a coordinated push to expand coffee cultivation in the state, with a focus on improving productivity, quality and farmers’ incomes through a stronger value chain.

Khandu was speaking at the inaugural session of the ‘Hills to Cup’ Coffee Workshop organised by the Coffee Board of India in collaboration with the state Agriculture Department.

He said coffee cultivation was not a new activity in Arunachal Pradesh, having started in the state nearly five decades ago. However, the sector did not receive adequate attention, awareness or promotion over the years.

Calling the workshop an important step towards reviving and expanding the sector, Khandu said it brought together coffee growers, entrepreneurs, technical experts and other stakeholders to identify the challenges holding back the industry.

“This is, in a way, the first chapter of the state stepping towards the history of coffee in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The chief minister said the government would examine the recommendations emerging from the workshop and consider policy measures specifically aimed at supporting coffee growers and entrepreneurs.

He said Coffee Board experts would assess the technical gaps and difficulties faced by growers and submit recommendations to the state government.

“As they recommend, the state government will extend full support to you in the coming days,” Khandu said.

According to data available with the Agriculture Department, coffee is currently cultivated across around 600 hectares in Arunachal Pradesh. A significant portion of the existing plantations is under the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation in eastern parts of the state, while several growers have taken up coffee cultivation through pilot and model projects.

Khandu said the state’s varied agro-climatic conditions, fertile land and multiple climatic zones offered considerable scope for expanding coffee cultivation.

However, he stressed that increasing the area under coffee alone should not be the focus. Improving yield per hectare, bean quality, processing, value addition and market linkages would be equally important to ensure higher returns for growers.

The chief minister also identified coffee as a potential avenue for entrepreneurship among young people, particularly with the state’s tourism sector expanding.

“Tourists who come to Arunachal always prefer coffee. With tourism growing so much in Arunachal, this is a very good avenue for our youngsters,” he said.

He encouraged young entrepreneurs to explore opportunities across the coffee value chain, including cultivation, processing and allied businesses.

Khandu said the government had introduced several agriculture and horticulture schemes over the past five to six years, but coffee had so far not received a dedicated policy intervention.

He said he would personally follow up with the Coffee Board of India to identify suitable measures to provide institutional support to the sector.

The chief minister also pointed to the expanding global coffee market and the crop’s commercial potential. He urged growers and entrepreneurs attending the workshop to use the technical sessions to raise their concerns directly with Coffee Board experts and seek practical solutions.

The workshop is expected to help identify gaps in technical knowledge and provide growers with guidance on improving coffee production and taking the sector forward in Arunachal Pradesh.