Responding to media queries regarding China's recent attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, chief minister Pema Khandu responded in a tweet saying this is another trick from China. He stated, "another gimmick from China. Being a proud citizen of Bharat and a native of Arunachal Pradesh, I strongly condemn this act of naming places within Arunachal Pradesh which has been an integral part of India..."

On the other hand Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated India's staunch rejection of such actions.

"China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," Jaiswal stated.

This statement comes in the wake of China's release of a fourth list of 30 new names for various places along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite Beijing's repeated efforts to assert its claim over the region, India has maintained its steadfast position on the matter.

In recent years, China has repeatedly attempted to rename locations within Arunachal Pradesh, with the latest list being the fourth of its kind. These attempts are viewed by India as an infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Arunachal Pradesh, the Northeastern state stands united with India rejecting China’s interference in naming its places.

The CM and Jaiswal's remarks reaffirm India's unwavering stance on the issue, emphasizing that no amount of renaming by China will change the ground reality in Arunachal Pradesh.

This comes amidst escalating tensions between the two nations, with China's recent actions being perceived as provocative maneuvers aimed at challenging India's sovereignty in the region.