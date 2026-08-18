Arunachal CM Pema Khandu submits 10-year development report to Amit Shah

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has presented Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a comprehensive report on the state’s development during his 10 years in office.

Khandu said he met Shah in New Delhi and briefed him on key development initiatives being undertaken across Arunachal Pradesh, while seeking his continued guidance and support.

In a social media post, the chief minister thanked Shah for his “unwavering support and keen interest” in ensuring the long-term peace, progress and prosperity of the northeastern state.

Khandu completed 10 years as chief minister on July 16. He first assumed office in 2016 and is currently serving his third consecutive term.