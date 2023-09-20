Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu made a resolute call for an end to the pervasive 'money culture' in elections during a massive public meeting. As Arunachal Pradesh gears up for elections in the first half of 2024, CM Khandu stated the need for an election driven by performance rather than financial prowess.

"We always complain about corruption, but have we ever considered where it begins? It begins when a voter trades their valuable vote for money. Unfortunately, in our state, the candidate who spends the most cash tends to win the election. This must stop," declared Chief Minister Khandu.

The Chief Minister identified this 'money culture' as the primary reason why qualified, capable, and honest individuals often lose the opportunity to represent their constituencies and work for the development of the people.

"Instead of thinking about development, a candidate who spends crores of rupees on elections focuses on recovering that expenditure and accumulating funds for the next election during their five-year term," he observed.

CM Khandu issued a fervent appeal to the youth, community leaders, civil society organizations, and religious leaders to unite against this practice, ensuring that the upcoming election is contested on a fair and impartial basis. He called for the empowerment of sincere and honest candidates to make it to the Legislative Assembly.

Discussing the issue of corruption, he reiterated warnings, particularly to government employees, against engaging in any form of corruption. He expressed regret over recent incidents of paper leaks during recruitment examinations conducted by the state public service commission. The government has taken swift action in response, including involving agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

CM Khandu acknowledged that while investigations are ongoing, some individuals continue to protest against the government. He urged patience and expressed the government's willingness to engage in discussions to resolve any outstanding issues.

Meanwhile, Khandu explained that the state is awaiting a positive verdict from the court regarding the appointment of members and a chairman for the commission responsible for conducting exams for hundreds of vacant positions.

"Aspirants for various positions have been preparing for over a year, and hundreds of posts remain unfilled. The issue of appointing commission members is currently sub judice. Once the court delivers a favorable verdict, we will establish the commission, an autonomous body responsible for conducting recruitment processes," he revealed.

Pema Khandu also applauded the people of the Yachuli constituency for their cultural and developmental contributions, particularly among the Nyishi tribe. He commended their dedicated representative, Taba Tedir, Minister of Education, for his outstanding work.

To the delight of the crowd, CM Khandu announced the government's readiness to create a new district by dividing the existing Lower Subansiri district into two. The proposed district will be named Keyi Panyor district.

"I am clear about genuine demands. The creation of the Keyi Panyor district will fulfill the long-standing aspiration of the people of the Apatani plateau to have their own district," affirmed Khandu.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Khandu inaugurated 33 development projects, laid the foundation for 34 projects, inaugurated a tribal culture center at New Pitapool, attended a prayer ceremony to Almighty Donyi Polo, and visited a museum showcasing traditional items related to the Nyishi tribe in the Yazali region of Lower Subansiri district.

Also present at the occasion were local legislator and Minister of Education Taba Tedir, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, and several MLAs.