After the BJP-led NDA emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu arrived in Delhi to witness the historic feat of the NDA forming its government for the third consecutive term.

Speaking to reporters, the Arunachal CM expressed gratitude to the people for giving PM Narendra Modi another opportunity to exhibit his governance. He said, "This is a very good victory. For the third time, the people of the country have given a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so I am very happy."

He also said that the NDA meet brought good news for the entire country as PM Modi is set to become the prime minister for the third consecutive term.

On NDA winning lesser seats than anticipated, CM Khandu said that there are many ups and downs in democracy, further assuring that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will work on a common agenda along with its alliance partners.

Ensuring that Modi 3.0 would look towards improved performance, he said, “Every one has seen PM Modi’s performance, however, people will get a chance to witness more work in Modi 3.0.”

Furthermore, the Arunachal CM stressed that PM Modi embodies qualities of inclusivity, and he assured that under his leadership, all constituencies and states represented by NDA parties will receive benefits.