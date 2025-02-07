Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced a major infrastructure push across the Tawang district, unveiling completed projects worth millions and launching new initiatives focused on connectivity and public welfare.

A 15-kilometre road connecting Babrang Bridge Point to Rho Village headlines the completed projects, significantly improving access to remote settlements. The road, built to withstand harsh mountain conditions, reduces travel time and enhances emergency response capabilities in the region.

Tourism infrastructure received special attention with the inauguration of the Recreation Park at Rho and the Jang SD Adventure Zone, positioning Tawang as an emerging adventure tourism destination. Educational facilities expanded with a new hostel at the Government Residential School, addressing long-standing accommodation needs.

The foundation-laying ceremony marked the beginning of 12 new projects, including the mini-secretariat at Jang and residential quarters for government staff. Notable among these are the development plans for Tsachu and Mago hot springs, popular tourist attractions that will receive modern amenities while preserving their natural character.

Religious and cultural infrastructure also features prominently, with new facilities planned for the Ani Cultural Centre and Silling Samten Cultural Centre, reflecting the government's commitment to preserving local heritage while pursuing development.

These projects aim to transform living standards in some of India's most remote northeastern regions, particularly benefiting communities in the Jang Sub-Division and Thingbu Circle areas.