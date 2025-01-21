Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced a significant push for historical preservation, infrastructure, and tourism development in Nampong, a frontier town in Arunachal Pradesh. Addressing the gathering at the Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF), the CM highlighted the region's historical, cultural, and economic importance, unveiling Rs 43 crore worth of projects for the Nampong constituency.



CM Khandu revealed plans to curate and redevelop World War II remnants in Nampong, which once served as a strategic location along the historic Stilwell Road. “Nampong holds immense historical value, and we will soon engage experts to restore these remnants, transforming the town into a key tourism destination,” he said.



The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to improving connectivity in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) region, aiming to boost tourism and economic self-reliance. Projects such as the double-lane National Highway connecting Jairampur, Nampong, and Pangsau Pass, and the proposed 2,500 km Frontier Highway from Nafra in West Kameng to Vijaynagar in Changlang, were highlighted as transformative steps for the state’s connectivity landscape.

“Infrastructure developments under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister and Central Government are ensuring unprecedented progress in railway, road, and air connectivity,” Khandu stated.



Khandu inaugurated the three-day PPIF, calling it a shining example of how culture and economy intertwine. The festival, which returned after a four-year hiatus, features folk songs, traditional sports, and historic site expeditions. “PPIF celebrates our rich heritage while creating opportunities for artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs,” he remarked.



In the presence of local leaders, including MLA Laisam Simai and Minister Gabriel Wangsu, CM Khandu inaugurated several developmental projects:

Sadbhavna Hall, Nampong

Divisional Office of Urban Development & Housing, Jairampur

Upgraded Setong Sena Outdoor Stadium, Jairampur

Circle Office Building, Rima

Tourist Lodge, Nampong

Improved Township Road, Jairampur ADC HQ

Additionally, foundation stones were laid for:

Rima Village to Longchong road improvement

Jairampur Supermarket with parking facilities

Nampong to Tikhak Khamlang PMGSY Road

Decentralized Governance for Region-Specific Issues

Reiterating the government’s focus on localized governance, Khandu announced plans to hold Cabinet meetings across districts to address region-specific issues effectively.

The Chief Minister’s announcements mark a significant leap forward in preserving Arunachal’s rich history and fostering its economic development, ensuring Nampong emerges as a hub for tourism and heritage.