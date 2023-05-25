Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 25 expressed his concerns regarding the cost escalation and timely completion of road projects being undertaken by various state departments. He emphasized the need for quality infrastructure development while considering the financial capabilities of the state government.

During the meeting, Khandu addressed the issue of Detail Project Reports (DPRs) prepared by departmental engineers, which often present exuberant budget estimates. He urged the engineers, especially the Chief Engineers, to review and revise these reports before submission to the government. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of adopting relevant technology for road construction based on the geographical and topographical conditions of the area to ensure quality and minimize cost escalation.

Khandu also advised secretaries and chief engineers to regularly visit work-in-progress sites to monitor the pace and quality of the projects. He highlighted the significance of their presence in boosting the morale of junior-level officers and staff working on the ground.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister called for 'zero tolerance' towards corruption and requested the officials to keep a check on any allegations or complaints involving their officers. He emphasized the need to maintain transparency and integrity in all project executions.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the maintenance and revamping of existing roads under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Development Plan (CMCSRDP). Khandu suggested that all ongoing projects should be completed before considering new proposals within this financial year, assuring the availability of necessary funds from the state government.

Regarding the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads executed by the Rural Works Department (RWD), Khandu directed the department to prioritize the districts of East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra-Dadi, and Upper Subansiri, as most of the unconnected villages are located in these areas.

During the meeting, the Public Works Department (PWD) informed that as the Trans Arunachal Highway nears completion, the focus has shifted to the Frontier Highway and Inter Connectivity Corridor projects, recently approved by the Central government. The Frontier Highway will span from Bomdila in West Kameng to Vijaynagar in Changlang, covering a distance of 1748 kilometers. The execution of this highway will involve collaboration between NHIDCL, BRO, and the state PWD.

Additionally, the Union Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways has identified six interconnectivity corridors to link NH-52 (now NH-15) in Assam with the Trans Arunachal Highway (NH-13) and the proposed Frontier Highway (NH-913).

The review meeting was attended by RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and top officials from the PWD, Highways, RWD, and Urban Development departments.